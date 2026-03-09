Cristian Espinoza News: Opens Nashville account in win
Espinoza took three shots (two on goal), sent in seven crosses, took four corner kicks, created four chances, and scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.
Espinoza opened his 2026 scoring account, bagging his first goal in a Nashville SC jersey. He has wasted no time getting incorporated into the Nashville attack, taking over the majority of set piece duty from Hany Mukhtar. Up next is a CONCACAF Champions Cup date at home with Inter Miami on Wednesday before travelling to Ohio of a road clash with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Espinoza See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation291 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form312 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot326 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring347 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Espinoza See More