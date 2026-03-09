Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Opens Nashville account in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Espinoza took three shots (two on goal), sent in seven crosses, took four corner kicks, created four chances, and scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.

Espinoza opened his 2026 scoring account, bagging his first goal in a Nashville SC jersey. He has wasted no time getting incorporated into the Nashville attack, taking over the majority of set piece duty from Hany Mukhtar. Up next is a CONCACAF Champions Cup date at home with Inter Miami on Wednesday before travelling to Ohio of a road clash with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
