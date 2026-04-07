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Cristian Espinoza News: Quiet outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Espinoza failed to register a shot, sent in five crosses, and took two corner kicks in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire.

Espinoza cooled off after scoring two goals and adding three assists across his last three outings. Nashville has a quick turnaround with a Concacaf Champions Cup tilt at home with Club America on Tuesday before traveling to North Carolina for a test against Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
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