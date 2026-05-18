Cristian Espinoza News: Quiet outing in win

Espinoza took one shot on target, sent in seven crosses, took two corners, and created one chance in Sunday's 3-2 win over LAFC.

Espinoza was unable to impact the scoresheet, but he was still involved going forward, whipping in crosses from the right flank throughout the contest. Nashville's key offseason acquisition has three goals and seven assists on the campaign, and he'll look to add to that in Saturday's home fixture with NYCFC.