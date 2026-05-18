Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Quiet outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Espinoza took one shot on target, sent in seven crosses, took two corners, and created one chance in Sunday's 3-2 win over LAFC.

Espinoza was unable to impact the scoresheet, but he was still involved going forward, whipping in crosses from the right flank throughout the contest. Nashville's key offseason acquisition has three goals and seven assists on the campaign, and he'll look to add to that in Saturday's home fixture with NYCFC.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
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