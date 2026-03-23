Cristian Espinoza News: Scores, assists in big win
Espinoza took two shots, sent in six crosses, took two corner kicks, created two chances, scored, and assisted in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC.
Espinoza stayed hot, ricocheting a rocket from the right wing off the crossbar to start the scoring in the fifth minute of the match. He has two goals and three assists across his last three outings, and he'll look to keep it going on the road against the Chicago Fire on Saturday, April 4.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Espinoza See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation305 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form326 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack354 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring361 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Espinoza See More