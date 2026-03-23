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Cristian Espinoza News: Scores, assists in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Espinoza took two shots, sent in six crosses, took two corner kicks, created two chances, scored, and assisted in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Espinoza stayed hot, ricocheting a rocket from the right wing off the crossbar to start the scoring in the fifth minute of the match. He has two goals and three assists across his last three outings, and he'll look to keep it going on the road against the Chicago Fire on Saturday, April 4.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
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