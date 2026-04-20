Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Espinoza sent in seven crosses, created four chances, took five corners, scored a goal, and assisted in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Espinoza is up to three goals and four assists through the first eight games of the season, highlighting his attacking impact since joining Nashville in the offseason. Expect the Argentine to continue to be a force on the right wing against Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
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