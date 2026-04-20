Cristian Espinoza News: Scores, assists in win
Espinoza sent in seven crosses, created four chances, took five corners, scored a goal, and assisted in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.
Espinoza is up to three goals and four assists through the first eight games of the season, highlighting his attacking impact since joining Nashville in the offseason. Expect the Argentine to continue to be a force on the right wing against Charlotte FC on Saturday.
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