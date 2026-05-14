Cristian Espinoza News: Two assists in win
Espinoza took zero shots, sent in six crosses, took three corners, created four chances, and assisted twice in Wednesday's 3-0 win over New England.
Espinoza is now tied for second in MLS with seven assists on the season, sitting just one back of Saturday's opposition Son Heung-Min. He's been a key offseason addition, and he'll look to keep it rolling at home against LAFC on Saturday.
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