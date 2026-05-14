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Cristian Espinoza News: Two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Espinoza took zero shots, sent in six crosses, took three corners, created four chances, and assisted twice in Wednesday's 3-0 win over New England.

Espinoza is now tied for second in MLS with seven assists on the season, sitting just one back of Saturday's opposition Son Heung-Min. He's been a key offseason addition, and he'll look to keep it rolling at home against LAFC on Saturday.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
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