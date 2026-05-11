Cristian Espinoza News: Whips in 11 crosses in draw
Espinoza took three shots (two on goal), sent in 11 crosses, took five crosses, and created three chances in Saturday's 2-2 draw with D.C. United.
Espinoza was active in the attack but was unable to make an impact on the scoresheet. With Sam Surridge continuing to miss time, Nashville will need Espinoza to shoulder more of the attacking load in the upcoming matches. Up next is a clash between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference when Nashville visits the New England Revolution on Wednesday.
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