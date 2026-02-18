Cristian Rivero News: Inks contract extension

Rivero signed a contract extension with Valencia until 2027, the club announced.

Rivero signed a one-year contract extension with the club. The goalkeeper from Gandia joined the academy at the age of 10 and made his first-team debut in December 2020 in a Copa del Rey match against Terrassa FC. He has since spent loan spells at AD Alcorcon and Albacete Balompie while remaining involved with the first-team setup.