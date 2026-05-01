Cristian Roldan headshot

Cristian Roldan Injury: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Roldan (concussion) is fit again ahead of Saturday's visit to Sporting Kansas City, with coach Brian Schmetzer saying he's "available and ready to go", Jackson Felts of KJR Radio reports.

Roldan will aim to bounce back to a starting spot after clearing the concussion protocol, so he'll threaten Snyder Brunell and Hassani Dotson for a place in midfield. After scoring two goals in his last performance and three over his seven league appearances this season, Roldan could be a solid all-around option, having also averaged 2.3 clearances and 2.0 tackles per game.

Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
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