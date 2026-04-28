Cristian Roldan Injury: Could clear protocol for SKC

Roldan is expected to be ready for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City pending clearance from concussion protocol, according to Jackson Felts of Sounders Weekly Shows.

Roldan had entered protocol after taking a blow during last Friday's training session, making his availability for the weekend a race against time. The club is optimistic he will clear all the necessary steps before Saturday's kickoff, which would be a significant relief given the void his absence would leave in the Sounders' midfield. Hassani Dotson and Snyder Brunell had been on standby to cover if needed, but the positive update suggests Roldan should be available to regain his starting role against Sporting KC.