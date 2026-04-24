Cristian Roldan Injury: Lands in concussion protocol
Roldan is in concussion protocol following a blow in Friday's training session, Jackson Felts of KJR Radio reports.
Roldan looks set to spend some days on the sidelines, leaving a significant void in the Sounders' lineup. Despite featuring as a defensive midfielder, he was coming off a brace during the previous match against St. Louis. Both Hassani Dotson and Snyder Brunell should feature while Roldan is unavailable.
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