Cristian Roldan Injury: Picks up knee injury
Roldan (knee) was forced off injured during Saturday's clash with St. Louis City.
Roldan received treatment on his knee earlier in the game but was forced off in the 79th minute. The midfielder was replaced by Danny Leyva, who could see more playing time if the injury proves to be serious. Roldan will undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the issue and his availability for Sunday's match against Houston.
