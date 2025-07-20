Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Cristian Roldan headshot

Cristian Roldan News: Assist with fortune against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 6:53am

Roldan logged one assist on three chances created during the Sounders' 3-2 win Saturday against San Jose.

Roldan assisted the Sounders' third goal. Pedro de la Vega scored an excellent effort from outside San Jose's penalty box, so it is safe to say the assist came with some luck. Even though Roldan supposedly logged an assist on April 21, the goal contribution eventually did not count, meaning it is his first since March 30 at San Jose.

Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now