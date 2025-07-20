Cristian Roldan News: Assist with fortune against San Jose

Roldan logged one assist on three chances created during the Sounders' 3-2 win Saturday against San Jose.

Roldan assisted the Sounders' third goal. Pedro de la Vega scored an excellent effort from outside San Jose's penalty box, so it is safe to say the assist came with some luck. Even though Roldan supposedly logged an assist on April 21, the goal contribution eventually did not count, meaning it is his first since March 30 at San Jose.