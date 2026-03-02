Cristian Roldan News: Breaks long league scoring drought
Roldan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Real Salt Lake.
Roldan found himself unmarked from the corner and powered home Albert Rusnak's delivery to score his first MLS goal in just under a year, his last coming on the eighth of March last year, while also creating his first two chances of the season. The defensive midfielder continues to contribute at the other end as well, adding another tackle and one interception to bring his tally to four tackles and two interceptions across the opening two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Roldan See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation284 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form305 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot319 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467April 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Roldan See More