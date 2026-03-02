Cristian Roldan headshot

Cristian Roldan News: Breaks long league scoring drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:40am

Roldan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Real Salt Lake.

Roldan found himself unmarked from the corner and powered home Albert Rusnak's delivery to score his first MLS goal in just under a year, his last coming on the eighth of March last year, while also creating his first two chances of the season. The defensive midfielder continues to contribute at the other end as well, adding another tackle and one interception to bring his tally to four tackles and two interceptions across the opening two games.

Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
