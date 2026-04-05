Cristian Roldan News: Defensive impact in win

Roldan had five tackles (one won) and three clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Roldan delivered a solid defensive performance in Saturday's win over Houston Dynamo, recording a season-high five tackles along with one interception and three clearances. The American continues to anchor the midfield with his work rate and ability to connect phases of play, though his role results in limited attacking output, with one goal contribution in six appearances this season.