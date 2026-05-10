Cristian Roldan headshot

Cristian Roldan News: Grabs key assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 7:55am

Roldan assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Roldan was a big factor in the final third with five shots and three chances created, eventually getting an important assist for Seattle in the last phase of the match. The midfielder will need similar volume to have any success in a tough matchup against San Jose Earthquakes, the top team in the West standings. They have a +19 goal differential on the season.

Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
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