Cristian Roldan News: Key assist in draw

Roldan's pass to reverse play late on during the second half Saturday led directly to Seattle's equalizing goal, as they played to a 1-1 stalemate versus San Jose. The assist marked his first of the season. In addition to his attacking output, the midfielder added two tackles (one won) and three clearances to the team's defensive effort. Through six appearances (five starts), Roldan has scored once and assisted once.