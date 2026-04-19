Cristian Roldan News: Nets brace
Roldan scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis City SC.
Roldan had a great first half in Saturday's win, as the midfielder would not score once, but twice, earning a goal in the 22nd and 37th minutes. This would come on three shots, clinical with his few shots. That said, he is up to three goals this season, although he has only taken seven shots this season, appearing to be in great form.
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