Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristian Roldan headshot

Cristian Roldan News: Scores off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Roldan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.

Roldan added to the offensive firepower Saturday, scoring from outside of the box to give Seattle their fourth goal in a 5-2 victory over LAFC. The goal was the first of the season for the veteran midfielder over three appearances (two starts). Roldan remains central to the Seattle tactics, but he has not recorded greater than five goal contributions in a single MLS campaign since the 2022 season.

Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now