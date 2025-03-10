Cristian Roldan News: Scores off bench

Roldan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.

Roldan added to the offensive firepower Saturday, scoring from outside of the box to give Seattle their fourth goal in a 5-2 victory over LAFC. The goal was the first of the season for the veteran midfielder over three appearances (two starts). Roldan remains central to the Seattle tactics, but he has not recorded greater than five goal contributions in a single MLS campaign since the 2022 season.