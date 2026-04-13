Cristian Romero Injury: Done for season

Romero (knee) is out for the rest of the league season due to a partial tear in his MCL, according to Sami Mokbel of BBC.

Romero was likely to miss the rest of the season after Sunday's knee injury, but it is now official, only needing further confirmation from his club. The major concern for the defender moving forward is his prospects for the World Cup, as an expected recovery time is around eight weeks, with Argentina starting play on June 16. As a crucial defender for Argentina, he will hope to recover in time. On the other hand, Tottenham's season continues to take turns for the worse, now without another regular starter as relegation becomes more imminent. This will force them to rely on Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso more heading into the final games of the season.