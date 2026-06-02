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Cristian Romero Injury: Joins group training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Romero (knee) has started to work with the rest of the squad as he looks to take part in Argentina's friendly games prior to the World Cup, Gustavo Yarroch of Radio La Red reports.

Romero made meaningful progress in his recovery since joining the Argentinian national team and was finally ready to work with the ball in the latest practice. Having yet to make an official appearance since April 12, the central man could see a gradual return to regular activity, and he'll eventually challenge Nicolas Otamendi and Lisandro Martinez for starting spots. If given the opportunity, Romero should be an elite defensive asset given his clearance numbers and clean sheet chances.

Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
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