Cristian Romero Injury: Leaves with head injury Tuesday
Romero was forced to leave the pitch following a collision of heads in the final minutes of Tuesday's UCL loss to Atletico Madrid, Alasdair Gold of Football London reports.
Romero was unable to stay on the field despite the fact that his team had no substitutions left as his injury happened near the end of the match. This was the defender's return to action after his four-game suspension in league play, but he could now be forced to miss some time if he's dealing with a concussion. With Micky van de Ven banned for the next visit to Liverpool, Kevin Danso and perhaps Radu Dragusin could see increased playing time in Romero's potential absence.
