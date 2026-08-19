Cristian Romero Injury: Left out of squad for Malaga opener
Romero (fitness) was not included in Atletico Madrid's squad for Wednesday's season opener against Malaga, with the recently signed center back only having resumed training in recent days.
Romero, officially unveiled just last week, is still working his way up to full fitness after joining coach Diego Simeone's group, and the limited preparation time since his arrival made him unlikely to feature this early. His continued individual buildup will be the key thing to track over the coming days as he pushes toward a debut. Romero is expected to be assessed further before being considered for selection in Atletico's next fixture. David Hancko, Robin Le Normand and Marc Pubill remain the options in his absence at the back.
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