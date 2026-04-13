Cristian Romero Injury: Out at least five weeks

Romero (knee) is expected to be sidelined for five to eight weeks, according to Martin Arevalo.

Romero is expected to be sidelined for five to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury in the last match against Sunderland and is likely to miss the remainder of the Premier League season, though he is projected to be fit in time for the World Cup. The center back has been a key piece in the back line, starting 30 of his 31 appearances across all competitions while recording 58 tackles, 30 interceptions and 94 clearances, making his absence a significant blow, with Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso in line for increased roles in central defense.