Cristian Romero Injury: Racing to be fit for World Cup

Romero (knee) is working through his rehabilitation in London under the supervision of one of Argentina's national team physiotherapists, with the six to seven week recovery timeline putting his World Cup participation against Algeria on June 16 firmly in his sights, according to Diario Cronica.

Romero had initially planned to travel to Buenos Aires to complete his recovery at the Lionel Messi training complex in Ezeiza, but his commitment to Tottenham's relegation battle convinced him to remain in London. The Argentine captain is already without his brace and working through rehabilitation exercises, with Argentina's pre-tournament friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9 shaping up as crucial tune-up matches to get him match-ready before the competition begins.