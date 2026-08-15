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Cristian Romero Injury: Signs with Atletico Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 12:08am

Romero signed a contract with Atletico Madrid through June 2031, joining from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the club.

Romero made 156 appearances for Tottenham across five seasons, tallying 13 goals and seven assists while helping the club lift the 2024/25 Europa League trophy, a competition in which he was named both Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final as Spurs ended a 31-year wait for European silverware. The 28-year-old Argentina international has earned 58 caps for his country, winning the 2022 World Cup, the Finalissima and two Copa America titles before most recently finishing as runner-up at this summer's World Cup, and he now brings that championship pedigree to Atletico Madrid's back line. Romero is expected to become the centerpiece and vocal leader of the Colchoneros' defense, with reports suggesting manager Diego Simeone could shift to a back three, a setup tailor-made to maximize the center-back's qualities. The defender was forced off with an apparent injury in the World Cup final against Spain and will likely need to build his fitness ahead of his debut with Atletico.

Cristian Romero
Atlético Madrid
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