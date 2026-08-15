Cristian Romero Injury: Signs with Atletico Madrid
Romero signed a contract with Atletico Madrid through June 2031, joining from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the club.
Romero made 156 appearances for Tottenham across five seasons, tallying 13 goals and seven assists while helping the club lift the 2024/25 Europa League trophy, a competition in which he was named both Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final as Spurs ended a 31-year wait for European silverware. The 28-year-old Argentina international has earned 58 caps for his country, winning the 2022 World Cup, the Finalissima and two Copa America titles before most recently finishing as runner-up at this summer's World Cup, and he now brings that championship pedigree to Atletico Madrid's back line. Romero is expected to become the centerpiece and vocal leader of the Colchoneros' defense, with reports suggesting manager Diego Simeone could shift to a back three, a setup tailor-made to maximize the center-back's qualities. The defender was forced off with an apparent injury in the World Cup final against Spain and will likely need to build his fitness ahead of his debut with Atletico.
-
World Cup
Spain vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Final29 days ago
-
World Cup
DraftKings World Cup DFS Showdown: Spain vs. Argentina Final Picks for Sunday, July 1929 days ago
-
World Cup
England vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal33 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Semifinals33 days ago
-
World Cup
Argentina vs Switzerland Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal36 days ago