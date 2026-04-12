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Cristian Romero Injury: Suffers injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:22am

Romero was taken off the field in the 70th minute of Sunday's match against Sunderland due to an injury, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi, per Alasdair Gold of Football London. "We don't know yet. We have to see the next days. I hope for us it's not [an] important problem because he's a crucial player for us. A good guy, top player, big personality, and we need him to finish the season and to achieve our goal. [Was it his knee?] Maybe yes, but I don't want to say nothing until we know more."

Romero was involved in a collision Sunday, and that would lead to his exit from the field, appearing to have suffered an injury after running into his keeper. The defender will now hope for only a minor injury and missing no time, as he could be a crucial loss for the club as they try to avoid relegation. He was replaced by Kevin Danso, who will likely continue as a starter if Romero misses time.

Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
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