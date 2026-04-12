Cristian Romero Injury: Suffers likely concussion

Romero was taken off the field in the 70th minute of Sunday's match against Sunderland due to a likely concussion.

Romero was involved in a collision Sunday, and that would lead to his exit from the field, appearing to have suffered a concussion. Unfortunately for the defender, if this is deemed true, he will miss at least a week, a crucial loss for the club as they try to avoid relegation. He was replaced by Kevin Danso, who will likely continue as a starter if Romero misses time.