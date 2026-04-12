Cristian Romero Injury: Suffers likely concussion
Romero was taken off the field in the 70th minute of Sunday's match against Sunderland due to a likely concussion.
Romero was involved in a collision Sunday, and that would lead to his exit from the field, appearing to have suffered a concussion. Unfortunately for the defender, if this is deemed true, he will miss at least a week, a crucial loss for the club as they try to avoid relegation. He was replaced by Kevin Danso, who will likely continue as a starter if Romero misses time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Romero See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics10 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks16 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3217 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3126 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Romero See More