Cristian Romero Injury: Trains normally Tuesday

Romero (concussion) was spotted training normally with the team Tuesday and should be an option for Wednesday's second leg clash against Atletico in the Champions League, according to Matt Verri from The Standard.

Romero appears to have cleared the concussion protocols after returning to full team training with the squad Tuesday and is now trending toward being available for Wednesday's second-leg showdown against Atletico in the Champions League. That would be a major lift for Spurs, as he continues to anchor the back line and carry the armband. Despite some inconsistent and controversial outings this season, his presence remains central to the team's defensive structure and leadership.