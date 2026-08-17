Cristian Romero Injury: Uncertain for Wednesday opener

Romero worked individually as Atletico Madrid resumed training Monday in Majadahonda ahead of Wednesday's season opener against Malaga, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Romero, officially unveiled as an Atletico signing on Saturday, is still building up his fitness after joining Diego Simeone's squad and has yet to train normally with the rest of the group. Whether the center back takes part in full sessions this week will depend on his recovery progress and the limited preparation time available before the opener. Romero is expected to remain a doubt for the Malaga match given the short turnaround since his arrival. David Hancko, Robin Le Normand and Marc Pubill are options to start in a back three if Romero is not ready.