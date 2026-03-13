Cristian Romero headshot

Cristian Romero Injury: Won't play vs. Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 7:46am

Romero (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against Liverpool, according to manager Igor Tudor. "No, Romero and Palhinha out."

Romero exited Tuesday's UCL loss to Atletico Madrid following a head collision with Joao Palhinha, who will miss the game as well. Losing Romero is a massive blow for a Spurs team that will also be without Micky van de Ven (suspension), leaving Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin poised to start at center-back. Romero's next chance to play will be the return leg of the UCL tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, March 18.

Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
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