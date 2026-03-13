Cristian Romero Injury: Won't play vs. Liverpool

Romero (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against Liverpool, according to manager Igor Tudor. "No, Romero and Palhinha out."

Romero exited Tuesday's UCL loss to Atletico Madrid following a head collision with Joao Palhinha, who will miss the game as well. Losing Romero is a massive blow for a Spurs team that will also be without Micky van de Ven (suspension), leaving Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin poised to start at center-back. Romero's next chance to play will be the return leg of the UCL tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, March 18.