Cristian Romero headshot

Cristian Romero Injury: Working with national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Romero (knee) is completing his rehabilitation from an MCL sprain with the Argentinian squad and is expected to be an option at some point during the World Cup, according to TyC Sports.

Romero rejoined his national teammates after making a short trip to London to support his club in the EPL season finale, even though he was still unable to play. The central man should feature as one of Argentina's leaders on the pitch if he's ready to appear in the international competition. However, he has been sidelined since April 12, so he might require some time to regain form. In any case, he's expected to be in contention with Nicolas Otamendi and Lisandro Martinez for starts in a back line that could have solid clean sheet chances in the initial fixtures.

Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
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