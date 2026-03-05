Cristian Romero News: Eligible going forward

Romero is an option again after serving a four-game Premier League suspension.

Romero will likely bounce back into the starting lineup in place of Micky van de Ven, who got sent off in the last match against Crystal Palace. The Argentinian should provide a quality boost to a struggling defense but can't be relied on for clean sheets given the team's recent form. He has scored four goals and one assist across 21 league appearances, while averaging 4.1 clearances per contest in the 2025/26 season.