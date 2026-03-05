Cristian Romero headshot

Cristian Romero News: Eligible going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Romero is an option again after serving a four-game Premier League suspension.

Romero will likely bounce back into the starting lineup in place of Micky van de Ven, who got sent off in the last match against Crystal Palace. The Argentinian should provide a quality boost to a struggling defense but can't be relied on for clean sheets given the team's recent form. He has scored four goals and one assist across 21 league appearances, while averaging 4.1 clearances per contest in the 2025/26 season.

Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Romero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Romero See More
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29
Author Image
Luke Atzert
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago