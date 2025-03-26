Fantasy Soccer
Cristian Romero News: Mainstay again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Romero has started in the club's past three games since returning from a long-term injury absence.

Romero has immediately been pushed back into the starting XI after missing almost three months out due to a quadriceps injury. He has seen the starting spot in all three games he has featured in since returning, although he has only played the full 90 once, with that coming in a UEL contest. He has yet to see a clean sheet since returning, notching three tackles, three interceptions and 12 clearances in his 219 minutes of play.

