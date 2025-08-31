Romero endured a nightmare Saturday in Spurs' 1-0 loss to Bournemouth. A deflected clearance fell off him and into the net for the only goal of the game. He made no standout defensive actions, which is a sharp contrast to the strong form he portrayed in previous matches against Burnley and Man City. It was a terrible Spurs team performance overall, and hopefully it was just an anomaly. Once the back line gets back to the form they exhibited in previous EPL games he should return to being a high performing fantasy defender.