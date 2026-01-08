Romero had a highly productive outing Wednesday despite his side conceding three goals in the loss. He set season highs with three shots and three chances created on the attack, although he was ultimately unable to record a goal contribution. He was highly involved on the defensive end too as he won a whopping 21 duels, made seven clearances, won three tackles, intercepted two passes and blocked two shots. It was easily one of his most productive 90 minutes of the season and he'll look to continue that momentum Saturday versus Aston Villa in the FA Cup.