Romero salvaged a draw for Spurs Tuesday with a pair of late goals, his first two of the season. He scored a header in the 78th minute off a Mohammed Kudus cross, then scored off a bicycle kick in the 95th minute to equalize the match at two goals apiece. It was a signature performance from the captain, and it halted the club's three-match losing streak in all competitions. He was very active on the defensive end per usual too as he won six duels, made five clearances, won three tackles, intercepted two passes and blocked two shots in his full 90 minutes of action.