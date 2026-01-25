Romero scored in his third consecutive match (all competitions) within the last week, and this one was easily the most important. With his side down a goal late, he found the back of the net with a header in the 90th minute off a Wilson Odobert assist. He has been dominant on set pieces as of late, a skill that makes him very valuable for fantasy purposes. He was active on the defensive end as well as he won four tackles, intercepted two passes and made two clearances before he was subbed off in the 95th minute for Radu Dragusin.