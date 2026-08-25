Cristian Volpato News: Creates five chances in season opener
Volpato registered two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Atalanta.
Volpato had a strong start to the season Sunday, creating a team-high five chances in the opener. He also managed two shots on target and three crosses, somehow not recording a goal contribution with all of that production. Volpato only made 11 starts last season so already appears to be primed for a larger role this season.
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