Cristian Volpato News: Creates five chances in season opener

Volpato registered two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Atalanta.

Volpato had a strong start to the season Sunday, creating a team-high five chances in the opener. He also managed two shots on target and three crosses, somehow not recording a goal contribution with all of that production. Volpato only made 11 starts last season so already appears to be primed for a larger role this season.