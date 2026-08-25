Cristian Volpato headshot

Cristian Volpato News: Creates five chances in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Volpato registered two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Atalanta.

Volpato had a strong start to the season Sunday, creating a team-high five chances in the opener. He also managed two shots on target and three crosses, somehow not recording a goal contribution with all of that production. Volpato only made 11 starts last season so already appears to be primed for a larger role this season.

Cristian Volpato
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