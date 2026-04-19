Cristian Volpato News: Scores opener

Volpato scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-1 win against Como. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Volpato played a decisive attacking role in Friday's 2-1 win over Como, opening the scoring in the 42nd minute with a composed first time chip over Jean Butez after collecting M'Bala Nzola's layoff on the counterattack. The winger added another shot in the 58th minute before being replaced in the 64th, while also recording one tackle and one cross. Volpato now has two goals and four assists in 19 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo this season.