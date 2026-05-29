Cristian Volpato News: Switches allegiance to Australia

Volpato has switched his international allegiance from Italy to Australia and joined the Socceroos' extended pre-World Cup squad, with coach Tony Popovic not ruling out the 22-year-old making his debut in Saturday's friendly against Mexico, according to Joey Lynch of ESPN Australia.

Volpato was born and raised in Sydney but had represented Italy at youth level since 2022, previously turning down the chance to join coach Graham Arnold's squad at the 2022 World Cup and as recently as March said he was still waiting for a call from Italy. His switch was confirmed by FIFA on Friday, clearing the way for him to take up a place in Australia's 26-man squad and filling a significant attacking void left by Riley McGree's (hamstring) tournament-ruling injury. Manager Popovic expressed no hesitation in bringing Volpato in once his eligibility was confirmed, dismissing any suggestion of risk despite his late arrival to camp, adding that the only concern had been ensuring the eligibility process could be completed in time rather than any footballing considerations.