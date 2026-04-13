Cristian Volpato headshot

Cristian Volpato News: Two crosses from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Volpato registered two crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Genoa.

Volpato would appear off the bench for 23 minutes Sunday, earning some decent time while recording a few crosses in his time on the field. This comes after earning a start in his past two appearances, continuing in a rotational role that has seen him start in eight of his 18 appearances. He has five goal contributions this season, although he is yet to earn one in 2026.

Cristian Volpato
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