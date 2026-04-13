Cristian Volpato News: Two crosses from bench

Volpato registered two crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Genoa.

Volpato would appear off the bench for 23 minutes Sunday, earning some decent time while recording a few crosses in his time on the field. This comes after earning a start in his past two appearances, continuing in a rotational role that has seen him start in eight of his 18 appearances. He has five goal contributions this season, although he is yet to earn one in 2026.