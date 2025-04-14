Fantasy Soccer
Cristiano Biraghi headshot

Cristiano Biraghi News: 10 crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Biraghi had 10 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Como.

Biraghi racked up at least 10 crosses for the second time this season, while this also marked the second time that he accounted for at least three accurate crosses in a match. On the defensive side, this was his fourth consecutive outing with at least one tackle won, and he is up to eight tackles won over that span. He also nabbed two interceptions for the second time in three matches.

Cristiano Biraghi
Torino
