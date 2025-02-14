Cristiano Biraghi News: Decides Bologna game with own goal

Biraghi recorded an own goal, one cross (one accurate), one clearance and one corner in Friday's 3-2 loss against Bologna.

Biraghi beat his own goalie late in the game as he couldn't find the right coordination on a shot by Santiago Castro, stumbling over the ball and making it uncatchable. He has recorded two key passes, five crosses (three accurate), two corners and one clearance in two appearances (zero starts) with Torino. He'll keep competing with Borna Sosa.