Cristiano Biraghi News: Moves to Torino

Biraghi is headed to Torino on a loan with an option to buy from Fiorentina, the club relayed.

Biraghi had been exiled from the squad a few weeks ago as he wanted out after his demotion since Robin Gosens has been the clear starter this campaign. Fabiano Parisi will absorb his duties at Fiorentina, while he'll compete with Borna Sosa at his new home. He has scored once and logged six chances created, 30 crosses (seven accurate) and 22 corners in eight appearances (five starts).