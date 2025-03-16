Cristiano Biraghi News: Produces in Empoli game

Biraghi created four scoring chances and recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Empoli.

Biraghi was active down the wing and on point in his set pieces, leading his team in multiple offensive categories and setting a new season high in key passes. He has seen full minutes at the expense of Borna Sosa in the last four rounds, registering five shots (one on target), seven chances created, 25 crosses (nine accurate) and 11 corners, with two clean sheets.