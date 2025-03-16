Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristiano Biraghi headshot

Cristiano Biraghi News: Produces in Empoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Biraghi created four scoring chances and recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Empoli.

Biraghi was active down the wing and on point in his set pieces, leading his team in multiple offensive categories and setting a new season high in key passes. He has seen full minutes at the expense of Borna Sosa in the last four rounds, registering five shots (one on target), seven chances created, 25 crosses (nine accurate) and 11 corners, with two clean sheets.

Cristiano Biraghi
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now