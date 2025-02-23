Cristiano Biraghi News: Records seven crosses

Biraghi registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Biraghi stood strong in his left-back spot Saturday, getting it done on both sides of the ball. He would notch a shot, one chance created and seven crosses in the attack to go along with one interception and six clearances in the defense. This was his first start of the season since joining Torino, appearing three times with the club.