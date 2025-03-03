Cristiano Biraghi News: Sends in eight crosses

Biraghi recorded eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Monza.

Biraghi was active again Sunday, delivering eight crosses from his left-back position. He has started the last two matches after joining Torino at the beginning of last month. Against Monza, he registered four corners and drew three fouls, both season highs with his new club. He also created two chances, bringing his total to five in four appearances.