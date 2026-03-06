Cristiano Ronaldo Injury: Suffers worrying injury

Ronaldo has suffered a hamstring injury that requires special treatment, which takes him away from his club and poses doubts about his World Cup availability, according to manager Jorge Jesus, per Rishap Bheeman of Tribuna. "After tests, we see the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo was more serious than expected. Cristiano will now travel to Spain, like other players who went for treatment when they were injured. His injury required treatment in Madrid with his personal therapist, and we hope he returns quickly and helps the team."

Ronaldo has suffered an injury and is now heading for some further treatment, having left his club in Saudi Arabia to join his personal therapist in Madrid for further recovery. This is massive news and something to watch over the next few months, as it's unknown how it may affect his chances to play in the World Cup. He is still a few months away from the start of the competition, although any operation or major downtime could end his chances at a final World Cup, a challenge one of the best to ever play the game is unlikely to backdown from.