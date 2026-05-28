Cristiano Ronaldo headshot

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Strong end to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Ronaldo returned from a hamstring injury in April and scored eight goals over his last 12 club contests of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ronaldo is on track to lead Portugal's front line and play his sixth career World Cup after finishing the season as the third-highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 28 goals across 30 appearances. The veteran attacker recovered from a minor muscle issue which limited his involvement in the early stages of the year. He has otherwise played his usual role as a reliable finisher for both club and country, staying in good shape to get minutes at the international level.

Cristiano Ronaldo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo See More
2026 World Cup: Best Bets, Futures & Odds
SOC
2026 World Cup: Best Bets, Futures & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
9 days ago
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
2026 World Cup Final Matchup Odds: Exact Final Pairings & Best Bets
SOC
2026 World Cup Final Matchup Odds: Exact Final Pairings & Best Bets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
28 days ago