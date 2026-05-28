Cristiano Ronaldo News: Strong end to season
Ronaldo returned from a hamstring injury in April and scored eight goals over his last 12 club contests of the 2025/26 campaign.
Ronaldo is on track to lead Portugal's front line and play his sixth career World Cup after finishing the season as the third-highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 28 goals across 30 appearances. The veteran attacker recovered from a minor muscle issue which limited his involvement in the early stages of the year. He has otherwise played his usual role as a reliable finisher for both club and country, staying in good shape to get minutes at the international level.
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